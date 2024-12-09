Pan African Towers Appoints Oladipo Badru as Acting CEO Amid Ambitious Growth Plans

Pan African Towers (PAT), a prominent Nigerian telecommunications infrastructure provider, has announced the appointment of Oladipo Badru as its acting Chief Executive Officer.

Badru, who was previously the company’s Chief Financial Officer, stepped into his new role in November 2024, following the resignation of Azeez Amida, who served as Managing Director and CEO for two and a half years.

In a statement, PAT’s Chairman, Adefolarin Ogunsanya, expressed appreciation for Amida’s contributions, wishing him success in his future endeavors. “Badru will work closely with the executive management team to ensure continuity, and we are confident in his leadership and commitment to our mission,” Ogunsanya said.

Under Badru’s leadership, PAT aims to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s competitive telecom tower infrastructure market, which is dominated by industry giants such as IHS Towers, American Tower Corporation (ATC), and Helios Towers. Currently, PAT owns 764 active towers across Nigeria, serving over 1,200 tenants, including mobile network operators (MNOs) like 9mobile, ntel, and Smile Communications, as well as internet service providers (ISPs) like Spectranet and Bitflux.

The company has also secured undisclosed funding from Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital on November 27, 2024, to support its growth strategy. This funding will enable PAT to expand its tower footprint in Nigeria, with plans to triple its infrastructure. Additionally, the company intends to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure gap by exploring acquisitions and partnerships to enhance its market presence.

With Badru at the helm, PAT is set to take bold steps to enhance its service offerings and support Nigeria’s dynamic telecommunications ecosystem.