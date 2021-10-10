Pan-Africans stage one of continent’s largest virtual gatherings to discuss development issues

All African Citizens Convening’, one of the largest online Pan-African gatherings designed to enhance solidarity towards building the continent, has been slated for October 13 to 15, this year.

The programme, targeting African citizens both on the continent and in the Diaspora, is to share knowledge and build consensus in the effort to bring positive social changes for the continent’s progress.

‘Africans Rising for Justice, Peace and Dignity’, a Pan-African movement, which had since 2017 engaged in actions geared towards advancing the liberation struggle of the people, is hosting the event.

A statement issued by Ms. Ann Njagi, Media Outreach Consultant, Africans Rising, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, said over 1,000 participants had already registered for the convening.

“Enhancing Solidarity towards Building the Africa We Want”, is the theme chosen for the programme, which is bringing together activists, leaders, the youth and movements.

“African citizens at home and in the Diaspora will have the opportunity to discuss our common challenges, learn from each other’s experiences and suggest ways in which our collective efforts can help the problems of our great continent.

“As an organization that promotes a decentralized, citizen-owned future, this convening will ensure our members and their needs lead the Africans Rising movement,” the statement noted.

It observed that given the shrinking of political and civic spaces, heightened levels of corruption, inequalities, curtailment of the freedom of expression, association and assembly in many countries across the continent, “this convening will provide a crucial platform for African citizens to collaborate in the effort to bring positive social change to African communities.”

Built on the five pillars of Africans Rising, the convening will seek to amplify the roles of women and feminist leadership in grassroots activism, while improving awareness and understanding of climate change amongst citizens.

Additionally, it is meant to engage members on demanding good governance “as we fight corruption and impunity, and equip members with relevant digital skills to support their activism.”