Pan latrine users in Bolgatanga to face prosecution

Mr. Evans Bornaa, Bolgatanga Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer has sounded a warning to recalcitrant tenants of Junior Staff Quarters in Bolgatanga who have not converted their pan latrines to Water Closet toilet facilities will face prosecution soon.

Mr Bornaa who gave the warning in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga on the status of household toilets in communities in the municipality. said out of 59 tenants living in the Junior Staff Quarters with pan latrines only 27 of the tenants have changed their toilets to a modern toilet facilities and about thirty-two (32) of the households were still in their old state even after several engagements with them.

He said a number of engagements with the tenants and a dead line of three months given them was enough for them to make needed changes to their household toilets and failure to do so, they will face prosecution.

He said this was unacceptable and injurious to the health of the laborers who empty them. for them which according to him was an abuse of the rights of such people who carry it “ I believe some of the laborers come from my office but this is not right ” . The EHSO insisted.

“ The tenant there must do what is right and therefore come January 2023 next year “ if you do not convert your pan latrines into a more decent one, you will be prosecuted” .

He said the use of pan Latrines was banned since 1999 and it was long over- due for tenants to continue to use same and therefore must do what is right .

Mr Bornaa noted that out of sixty-nine (69 ) houses at the Kotokoli Zongo , in the municipality, 19 of the houses did not have toilets facilities and were also given a deadline of three months to build a toilet facilities in their houses .

Mr Bornaa added that the intervention of ‘SaMaSaMa’ , a local Non- Governmental Organization in the area, new houses developed in the municipality were putting up the requisite toilets facilities.