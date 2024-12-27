Panama President Denies Trump’s Claims of Chinese Soldiers at Canal, Rejects US Control Demands

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has strongly refuted allegations by US president-elect Donald Trump, who claimed that Chinese soldiers were stationed at the Panama Canal.

The accusations, made in a post on Trump’s Truth Social account, also included threats to retake control of the canal if Panama did not reduce its shipping rates.

Trump’s post, shared on Christmas Day, stated: “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal.” However, Mulino swiftly rejected the assertion, labeling it as “nonsense” and emphasizing that there were “absolutely no Chinese soldiers” involved in the operation of the canal. He reaffirmed Panama’s sovereignty over the waterway, stating, “There is not a single Chinese soldier in the canal.”

Trump has long criticized Panama for what he perceives as excessive tolls charged to US ships passing through the canal. In recent statements, he described the shipping fees as “ridiculous” and “highly unfair,” arguing that the US was being taken advantage of. He further suggested that if the tolls were not reduced, the US would demand the return of the canal, which was handed over to Panama in 1999 following the signing of treaties that began in 1977.

In response, Mulino rejected any negotiation on the canal’s control, affirming that the waterway “is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians,” with no possibility of “opening any kind of conversation around this reality.” He also underscored that Panama’s diplomatic relations with China, which were formalized in 2017 after the country severed ties with Taiwan, are “respectful” and based on mutual interests.

The Panama Canal, a crucial global trade route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, sees up to 14,000 ships transit annually, including military vessels and large commercial ships carrying goods such as natural gas and cars. China is the second-largest user of the canal after the US and holds significant investments in Panama, including ownership of two ports at the canal’s entrances through the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings.

Despite Trump’s rhetoric, the question of “taking back” the canal remains contentious and unlikely. The canal’s control was a sensitive issue for decades, and while Trump has raised concerns about China’s growing influence in the region, the international community largely recognizes Panama’s sovereignty over the waterway.

Mulino’s comments come just days after Trump announced his intention to nominate Florida lawmaker Kevin Marino Cabrera as the US ambassador to Panama. Trump praised Cabrera’s qualifications and his past support for the former president’s policies. However, it remains unclear how seriously Trump pursues his territorial claims regarding the Panama Canal, as well as other suggestions, including the annexation of Greenland and Canada, which are unlikely to gain traction.

For Panama, the controversy highlights a broader geopolitical tension over control of strategic global assets and reflects the balancing act that smaller nations like Panama must perform between major powers like the US and China. Despite Trump’s threats, Mulino’s firm stance underscores Panama’s commitment to its independence and sovereignty, particularly over its most valuable asset, the Panama Canal.