PANASA/Winifred Awosika Trophy Arrives in Ghana ahead of Africa Youth Championship

The glamorous PanAfrican Scrabble Association (PANASA) / Winifred Awosika foundation trophy has officially landed in Ghana prior to the upcoming Africa youth championship in August.

The trophy which arrived on Sunday, 30th April, 2023 at the Kotoka International Airport was accompanied by the PANASA president, Mr. Adekoyejo Adegbesan who was warmly welcomed by Mr. Haruna Adamu, president of the Ghana Scrabble Association and other executives.

The trophy is expected to tour some selected schools within the country with official visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon.Mustapha Ussif, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi among other prominent members of the sports fraternity.

The PANASA / Winifred Awosika foundation Africa youth Scrabble championship has been scheduled for the 24th to 28th August, 2023 in Nigeria, Lagos with Chrisland School in Lekki being the venue of attraction.

Mr. Adekoyejo Adegbesan addressing the media on his arrival stated that the tour is expected to create awareness and promote inclusiveness within participants.

“It would bring awareness to the sport in the junior category as well as bring influence and audience we want to attract for the game of scrabble on the continent and I am sure it would go a long to help us,” he said.

Mr. Adekoyejo Adegbesan also commended the executives of the Ghana Scrabble Association for the tremendous efforts in promoting the sport across the country.

“Ghana is improving and PANASA is seeing the efforts and impacts by the president Haruna Adamu, so this is one of the reasons why we selected Ghana as one of the best countries for the trophy tour,” he stressed.

According to the president of the Ghana Scrabble Association, Mr. Haruna Adamu said measures have been outlined to ensure Ghana’s successful participation at the championship.

“We have started with schools, and have currently 3 very good young players so we have to groom 3 more. So come July we will organize the first National youth scrabble tournament in Ghana to scout for the rest of the team to Nigeria,” The president of GSA, Mr. Haruna Adamu disclosed.

With whopping cash prizes and products at stake for grab in the under 15 and 19 categories, the event is expected to attract 16 African countries.