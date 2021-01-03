People walk near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2020. A total of 6,387 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy since the epidemic first broke out here over two weeks ago, the Civil Protection Department said Sunday. In addition, 366 people have died and 622 recovered, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a televised press conference. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
People walk near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2020. A total of 6,387 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy since the epidemic first broke out here over two weeks ago, the Civil Protection Department said Sunday. In addition, 366 people have died and 622 recovered, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a televised press conference. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

dpa/GNA – The coronavirus pandemic changed the way many people celebrated the New Year’s holiday, but in Rome, one tradition held on: taking a cold dip in the Tiber River.

Several men kept the tradition alive on Friday. One of the brave souls was Valter Schirra, who plunged head-first from an 18-metre-high structure into the muddy brown water while wearing only some bathing trousers and a pair of trainers.

In normal times, these New Year’s antics draw a crowd in the Italian capital. However, restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus meant fewer onlookers in 2021.

Many squares in the Italian capital where people gather to celebrate were empty on New Year’s Eve, though fireworks and firecrackers could still be heard despite a ban on them.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.