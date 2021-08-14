Pandemic impacts CPI compilation in Botswana

Botswana’s consumer price index (CPI) collection for July has been affected by the suspension of alcoholic beverages sales.

Statistics Botswana (SB), the country’s data authority on Friday said the missing prices for alcoholic beverages were imputed using the observed prices of other sections within the group of alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

“This is in accordance with the international consumer price index methodological techniques, as established by the International Monetary Fund,” said Statistician General Burton Mguni.

Botswana has indefinitely suspended alcohol sales since June 30, 2021, to comply with the COVID-19 health protocols.

Meanwhile the country’s annual inflation rate soared to 8.9 percent in July 2021, compared with the rate of 8.2 percent in June.

According to SB, the main contributors to the July annual inflation rate were transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services.

“Group indices were generally moving at a stable pace between June and July 2021, recording changes of less than 1.0 percent, except the Transport group index which recorded an increase of 3.0 percent,” said Mguni.

The economic analysts have indicated that inflation is anticipated to remain above the central bank's midterm target of three to six percent until the second quarter of 2022.