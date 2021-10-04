Pandora Papers Cite Congo’s, Gabon’s Leaders as Ex-Owners of Offshore Companies

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his Gabonese counterpart, Ali Bongo Ondimba, were both implicated in alleged tax evasion schemes using offshore firms unveiled in the Pandora Papers, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Monday.

The Pandora Papers dossier were out on Sunday, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide their real income. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.

Congolese president owned offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands for about 20 years. The first company, Inter African Investment, was registered in August 1998, which is less than a year after Nguesso took office. The company’s bank account was opened at a London branch of the Portuguese bank Espirito Santo.

Later, Nguesso set up another company, Ecoplan Finance, with the same tax haven, and his daughter became one of the board members. This company owned most of assets of Congolese construction company Escom Congo, which was given the rights for diamond mining, according to the report.

The yearly revenue of Ecoplan Finance was assessed at 150 million euros ($174 million), according to the African Network of Centers for Investigative Reporting.

Nguesso’s companies in the Virgin Islands were liquidated after the 2016 Panama Papers were released.

Gabonese President also owned two offshore firms in the Virgin Islands in late 2000s, when he served as defense minister, Le Monde said, citing the leaked papers.

The Pandora Papers also mentioned Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Jerome Achi and Chadian President Idriss Deby’s brother among those sparing income from taxation through the use of offshore companies.