Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Panjshir, stated on Sunday his readiness to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) leaves the province.

“The national resistance forces are ready to immediately stop the war to achieve a lasting peace if the Taliban cease their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hope to hold a large meeting with scholars and reformers, and continue discussions and talks,” Massoud said in a statement posted on Facebook.