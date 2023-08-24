Pantang Hospital applauds SoB of Commonwealth Hall-UG for unwavering support

The Pantang hospital located in Adentan, Accra has once again piled heaps of praises on the Sons of Bacchus (SOB) group which is made up of past students of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon also called VANDALs who believe in giving back to society and helping one another to improve lives of humanity, following their annual gesture on the 4th of August, 2023.

This year members of the Sons of Bachus group of the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth Hall have ones again supported Ghana’s largest Mental Health Hospital, the Pantang Hospital in Adentan, Accra with a donation of items worth about GH¢10,000 to the inmates and also embarked on intensive clean-up exercise.

The items included canned foods, tins of milk, sugar, gallons of oil, toilet rolls, bars of soaps, detergents, gallons of liquid soaps, bags of sachet water, tins of fish, brooms, mops and buckets, boxes of tissue paper, rakes, sweeping, scrubbing and ceiling brushes, among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the SoB group, Mr. Kwabena Boye Adjekumhene, a legal practitioner, Mr. Frank Obeng Berko, Mr. Isaac Paa Kwasi Acquah-Impraim and Jephthah Appiah emphasized giving to others and society as prime values of gentlemen who go through the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana in addition to upholding truth in all aspects of their endeavors.

Receiving the items on behalf of management of the Pantang Mental Hospital, Madam Silvia Atiemo and Madam Priscilla both senior nurses in Charge at the hospital, heaped praises of gratitude on the members of Sons of Bacchus for continuously coming to the aid of the hospital and charged other well-meaning Ghanaians to learn from the VANDALS who are past students of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana.

They added that the items donated by the Sons of Bacchus will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the inmates of the Pantang Mental Hospital and urged the VANDALS to remain resolute in protecting the tenets of VANDALISM which is an accolade attributed to every past student of the only male hall of the University of Ghana and represents the believe that a true gentleman thinks of his environment, society and the well-being of all humans. Thus their motivation to support the inmates of the country’s biggest mental hospital for the past six (6) consecutive years.

Ghana’s mental health facilities are reported to be in very awful state with poor living conditions and low budgetary allocations and often in dire need for assistance.