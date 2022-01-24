Panways Foundation Supports Appiatse disaster victims

The Panways Foundation has supported the victims of last Thursday’s tragic explosion at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region with some relief items.

The Panways Foundation is a subsidiary of Panways Group with a global interest in systems and development engineering and consultancy particularly in Europe, Eastern and Western Africa.

The Foundation has since the occurrence of the disaster engaged with the traditional leaders and other authorities to determine the most urgent humanitarian needs of the people.

The relief items provided included mattresses, blankets, food items, sanitary products, medical supplies, clothing, and potable water.

Dr Franca Armenante, President of the foundation in a commiseration message assured the people of Appiatse of more support from the Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“Our journey has been the donation of blood to some injured and provision of various food items spanning from beverages to toiletries”, she said.

To help restore hope and build back the community, Dr Armenante said the Panways Foundation had set up a fundraiser to support the people of Appiatse.

She said Panways would match all additional contributions up to a reasonable amount.

She expressed gratitude to the Directors of the Foundation, including Professor Maurizio Zadra, Dr Luigi Brescia as well as Professor Guilia Lori for their diverse contributions towards the proper reforms for national development.

“Our hearts are heavy, but with the Almighty, God we will understand one day. Panways Foundation is always ready to support in diverse ways”, she stated.

She also commended the efforts of Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Project Manager of the Foundation for spearheading and coordinating the project to bring relief to the people of Appiatse.