GNA-PANWAYS Ghana,a subsidiary of PANWAYS Group Srl of Italy through its wide global business network,has attained the facilitation authorization to lead the operations of GAZPROM,one of the largest producers and exporters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) company in Russia with interest in the GHc 50 billion proposed Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project in the Jomoro municipality.

The move will afford GAZPROM the opportunity to add value to natural gas and the development of jetty port as a major boost to Ghana’s economy.

Country Director of GAZPROM,Mr.Patrick Kwesie disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

Mr.Kwesie who is a Chartered Consultant and a Renowned Systems Analyst said according to the Lead Consultant of GAZPROM, Dr.Ing.Luigi Brescia who doubles as the President of PANWAYS Group Srl, was poised to lend the technical assistance in the exploration of natural gas in the Jomoro municipality.

Mr.Kwesie noted with concern that with the completion of phase one of the Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project,the company was proud to partner its Ghanaian counterpart to make the exploration of natural gas successful.

He said PANWAYS Ghana,a native Nzema company facilitator for Russia national gas giants, has global presence in almost all the continent with maximum attention on Africa and its development.

Mr.Kwesie who has a rich experience in Industrial Forecasting and Development,told the GNA that PANWAYS has been in the industrial consultancy forefront for combined years spanning 3 three years.

Among the areas of specialization of the company are resources conceptualization particularly hydrocarbon and industrial metals particularly in the Jomoro area.

According to Mr.Kwesie, GAZPROM’s interest in the Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project,is of great importance to the economy of Ghana.

“I can say on authority that we are ready to support the government on her drive to move the economy well by supporting and expanding the port at Axim and the jetty port at Ezinlibo.

The company is also bent on supporting the human capital and the setting up of the Annor Adjaye Technical Institute at Bawia with concentration in oil and gas and its related commercializations.

Mr.Kwesie intimated that PANWAYS has risen from being a vendor with Ghana ‘s only gas processing plant to being a lead investment facilitator.

The Country Director placed it on record that “I am extremely happy and will work to the realization of our indigenes to a better life especially the youth, children,women and the aged.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview,an expert at the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority ( LUSPA), in charge of the Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project in the Jomoro area,Mr.Stephen Tashie said the move by the Russian company was welcome .

He said the second phase of the project will commence in the course of this year after a national consultative forum in Accra.

GNA/Panways Ghana