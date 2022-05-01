Panways Ghana signs joint venture agreement with two European commodity firms

Panways Ghana has signed a joint venture agreement with Sapori Dicasa and Fidtrade SA of Italy and Lugano Switzerland to process organic products.

Headquartered in Takoradi, the new venture, dubbed “ Panways Made in Nature”,is aimed at distributing in Whole Foods Market, Vitamin Cottage and independent grocers in western and local markets.

Mr Patrick Kwesie, the Managing Partner of Panways Ghana and Dr. Luigi Brescia, President of Panways Group, represented the Panways Ghana, while the Sapori Dicasa was represented by a renowned food processing technologist, Dr. Claudio Lacoponi with Professor Maurizio Zadra, representing the Fidtrade SA of Lugano Switzerland.

Fidtrade SA of Lugano of Switzerland is a global commodity firm which is experienced in organic food engineering across Western and Eastern Europe.

The organic foods would launch products under both Sapori Dicasa, Fidtrade SA and Panways Made in Nature brands like, organic cocoa, coconut, chilly pepper, sunflower cultivation and processing of tropical fruits and vegetables.

With global industrial presence and knowledge of varieties of raw, organic, vegan and gluten-free products for human consumption, Mr Kwesie said the partnership would position Panways Made in

Nature to expand its offerings of organic, ready-to-eat products to the global markets, particularly Europe.

He said plans were far advanced to set up a cocoa and coconut processing factory in the Jomoro Municipality to develop and integrate organic farming Practices to Small and medium holder farmers for national development through the governments One District, One Factory Project.

For him, the joint venture would create employment in diverse ways from farming, retailing and export.

“We pray for continuous government support to augment the development of the country. The team has created incredible products that stand out. My youthful exuberance and entrepreneurial desire will help us bring fresh products to market”, he said.

Mr Kwesie said in addition to dried fruit, the venture sought to produce organic frozen pizzas., a product which contained no sulfur, artificial or bioengineered ingredients, or refined sugar.

Also, he said Panways Made in Nature would introduce cocoa chips and coconut chips in stores.

“Our product lines are so complementary; they are organic, made with real food and are nutritionally dense while being irresistibly delicious”.