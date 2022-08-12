PAORP – VWC campaign on child rights ends

The Pan African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP – VWC) has ended its strategic campaign project on the need to safeguard the rights of women and children.

The three-year project dubbed: “Promotion and Protection against Child Trafficking, Early and Forced Marriage in Northern Ghana”, was funded by the German Government, KiRA.

The project was implemented in other districts including Nanton, Kumbungu, Tolon,and Tatale in the Northern Region where it had been observed that early and forced marriages were high.

At an engagement workshop with media practitioners at Gushegu to climax the project, Dr Peter Ndonwie, Director of PAORP- VWC said the project had been instrumental in response to reducing incidences of child abuse and violence against women.

He said, “over the period, about 18 trafficking cases were reported to PAORP-VWC, with 53 children intercepted and reunited to their families.”

He added that “PAORP-VWC project has also supported 850 poor families to acquire birth certifications for their wards to aid their education.”

He said the project further facilitated the establishment of a community radio station at Gushegu to enhance awareness creation on issues affecting women and children in the area.

Dr Ndonwie called for more partnerships to run syndicated radio programmes with other radio stations to enhance wider coverage.

Hajia Mariama Yakubu, an animator with the project, commended PAORP-VWC and partners for the initiative and called for more collaboration to help promote the holistic growth and development of women and children in the country.