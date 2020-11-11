The Pan-African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC) has engaged residents of Zanteli community in the Gushegu Municipality to sensitise them on ways to prevent child trafficking, early and forced marriages in the area.

The community engagement, which was funded by KiRA, a German-based organisation, was aimed at interacting with stakeholders and exposing them to dangers associated with forced, child, and early marriages as well as child trafficking and how to prevent the practice in the area.

It was under the theme: “Enhancing Child Rights Promotion and Protection: Role of Traditional Authorities, Community members and stakeholders”.

Madam Priscilla Yeli-Oni, Gushegu Municipal Officer of the PAORP-VWC, who spoke during the event, said issues of child trafficking and forced, early and child marriages were major problems, which needed the collective efforts of everyone to bring them under control.

She encouraged parents to monitor the movements of their children to prevent them from becoming victims of the practice.

Mr Amidu Sugri Sulemana, Gushegu Municipal Senior Investigation Officer at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) mentioned poverty, lack of education, and mon-enforcement of legislations as some of the causes of child trafficking, and called on parents and stakeholders to join forces to help curb the practice.

He said, “Victims of child trafficking are exposed to sexual exploitation, and are at a high risk of prolonged periods of sexual violence, stand the chance of contracting sexually transmitted infections and sustaining physical injuries, therefore we all need to come together to ensure the issue is stopped in our communities.”

Hajia Yakubu Mariama, a Staff of PAORP-VWC, advised parents to take keen interest in their children’s educational development and provide their basic needs to accelerate their growth.