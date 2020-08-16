Mr. Richard Frimpong a radio and television personality in the Eastern Region known in the media circles as “Papa Attitude” has joined Tema-Lashibi based Greenmedia conglomerate.

The bubbly radio star had taken over mid-morning radio show in the Greater Accra Region since his surprise move from Somanya based Rite FM to the capital city.

The multiple award winning radio presenter with over eight years of experience in broadcasting told the GNAEntertainment that he was poised to maintain his enviable lead on the airwaves of the capital city.

He won the 2018 Eastern Regional Promoter of the Year and 2019 Eastern Region Drive Time Host of the Year and now the new host of the most listened mid-morning programme , “Adwuma Adwuma” from 1000 hours – 1200 hour, Monday to Friday.

The radio star comes on board with rich experience in radio presentation, Disk Jockeying amongst other creative traits to provide an exciting experience to listeners of green FM.

Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the media and showbiz industry with his versatile presentation skills and unique flair suitable for all occasions be it formal or informal.

This trait and flair help bring creativity to bear on every life and events and that has earned him notable spot on shows he handle in the country.

Aside his two time nominations by the Radio and TelevisionPersonalities Awards (RTPP Award), the vociferous radio icon has also been awarded by his compatriots and listeners in the Eastern Region as best interviewer and promoter of the Region’s music.

The perky presenter is not only good at his job but a dedicated and determined lad with multi dimensional and exceptional leadership skills securing him three nominations at Foklex Media Awards.

The sensational”Adwuma Adwuma” host denied rumours of holding grudges with his former station saying “I bear no grudges with my former station and management. I left on personal volition and mutual understanding.”

He expressed his immeasurable gratefulness to the Green Media for giving him the opportunity and rallied the unalloyed support of his fans and listeners to move to the zenith of his career.