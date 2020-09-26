Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Ireland has ended his duty tour successfully and returned to Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said he returns home with lots of experience and enthusiasm to contribute positively to the development and growth of Ghana in the realisation of the President’s agenda of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.