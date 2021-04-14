25 sports federations media attaches were treated to lunch by the popular and best fried rice and chicken supplier, Papaye Fast Foods after the first interaction with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Tuesday.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who has been re elected to lead the Olympic Family in Ghana for the next four years commended Papaye for their commitment to support media activities towards the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

He said the media are an integral part of the Olympic Family and should be encouraged and empowered with capacity building programmes.

Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the GOC and Executive Director of Papaye Recreational Village at Konkonuru –Aburi said sports is life and urged other companies to support the sports media.

She advised sports journalists to promote females participating in sports.

She was however not happy that only one female athlete has qualified out of the six Tokyo bound, and prayed that others would make it.