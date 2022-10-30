Pape from Senegal wins 2022 Afro Break Championship in Ghana

Pape representing Senegal won the Afro Break Championship held on Saturday, October 29 at the Dunk Grassroots Basketball Court at Jamestown.

He took home a medal, title belt, 2,000 ghc and souviniers after beating Delkrim from Ivory Coast at the final of the one on one show.

Breaking is a new sports added to the Olympic Games. Break will be feature at the next Olympic Games in Paris, France in 2024.

The Afro Break Championship was successful as dancers and fans had a real good time at Jamestown in Accra. Ghana.

AFROBREAK INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP is the first official International break dance and dancesport championship to be staged in Ghana bringing Dance athletes and Hiphop practitioners across the world to the capital city Accra, Ghana to promote break dancing as an Olympic Sport and tourism.

Nana Tuffour Okai “Bboy lyricx” Pioneer of Afrobreak Concepts worldwide said the theme for the project is Break dancing to Combat Sexual Exploitation, abuse and harassment.

He thanked the media and urged them to spread the message of Break as an Olympic Sport.

Countries that battled are France, UK, Benin , Togo, Nigeria, Senegal , Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone , Burkina Faso and Ghana.

The competitors lined up as Whirlz (Nigeria), Kofi Black (Ghana), Smith (Benin), Pape (Senegal), Roxy (Ghana), Emrich (Ghana), Blesso ( Ghana),

Matie (Togo), Shemelon (Ghana), Delkrim (Ivory Coast), Spinol (Togo), Tayo Tiara (Nigeria), Venom (Senegal), Monster Black ( Sierra Leone ), Declown (Ghana), Usher Scott (Ghana).

DJs of the show were DJ Teck Zilla (Nigeria) Nick mafia (Ghana) and Kitty (Ghana), while Mickie Flex and K2 (Ghana) were the MCs.

The Judges included Shaymin (France), JC Jedor (Nigeria) and Bboy Lyricx ( Ghana).

The Afro Break Championship started with a Hiphop Conference / Dance DJs Workshop at the Nima Maamobi Community Learning Centre, then a Community Showcase and Battle Exhibition at Jamestown.

The Project was supported by Embassy of France in Ghana through Dwabo project 2022, Bloomfest, Awo Global Family, Kaay Fecc Senegal, Senegalese Dancesport Federation, SPAN Nigerian , Street Off France, Battle of The Year France, Sitsofe Wellness and Hanfaani Art Association Benin.