Pape wins Afro Break Championship

Senegalese, Pape, was declared winner of the Afro Break Championship held at the Dunk Grassroots Basketball Court at Jamestown in Accra on Saturday.

Pape went home with a cash prize of two thousand Ghana cedis, tittle belt and medals after beating Delkrim from Ivory Coast in the finals.

The theme for this year’s project was, “Break dancing to Combat Sexual Exploitation, abuse and harassment.”

The competition was a successful one as dancers and fans could not hide their excitement of the new dancing sport as Afrobreak would be featuring in the 2024 Olympic Games to be hosted in Paris, France.

Afrobreak International Championship was the first official international break dance and dancesport championship to be staged in Ghana bringing Dance athletes and Hiphop practitioners across the world together, to promote break dancing as an Olympic Sport and tourism.

Nana Tuffour Okai “Bboy lyricx” Pioneer of Afrobreak Concepts worldwide thanked the media for their support.

Participating countries were France, UK, Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Ghana.

The Afro Break Championship started with a Hiphop Conference and Dance DJs Workshop at the Nima Maamobi Community Learning Centre, then a Community Showcase and Battle Exhibition at Jamestown.

The Project was supported by Embassy of France in Ghana through Dwabo project 2022, Bloomfest, Awo Global Family, Kaay Fecc Senegal, Senegalese Dancesport Federation, SPAN Nigerian, Street Off France, Battle of The Year France, Sitsofe Wellness and Hanfaani Art Association Benin.