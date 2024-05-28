Papua New Guinea Landslide: Recovery Efforts Intensify as Over 2,000 Feared Dead

In the aftermath of the devastating landslide in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea, on May 24, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), local authorities, the UN, and other partners are swiftly mobilizing to tackle the humanitarian crisis.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, is one of the deadliest disasters in the nation’s recent history, with the National Disaster Centre reporting that over 2,000 people are feared buried under the rubble.

“The scale of this disaster is truly heartbreaking,” stated Serhan Aktoprak, IOM Chief of Mission in Papua New Guinea. “We are coordinating with local authorities and international partners to help those affected, as thousands of people have lost their homes and belongings in the blink of an eye.”

The landslide, occurring around 3:00 am local time, engulfed homes, infrastructure, and farmland, burying them under up to eight meters of soil and debris. Only six bodies have been recovered so far, highlighting the immense challenge of the recovery efforts.

Provincial authorities report that over 7,840 people have been affected, including those confirmed dead or missing and 1,650 displaced individuals. Many of the displaced had previously sought refuge in the area due to tribal conflict, further underscoring their vulnerability.

“The challenges we face in the aftermath of this tragedy are immense,” Aktoprak emphasized. “The area remains extremely dangerous due to ongoing land movement, and access is hindered by blocked roads, damaged infrastructure, and adverse weather conditions.”

Concerns are rising over potential health risks as underground water flowing down the mountain could contaminate local drinking water sources. Most clean drinking water sources in the area have become inaccessible due to the landslide.

Additionally, a bridge connecting Enga Province to the neighboring Western Highlands Province collapsed this morning, further impeding the delivery of supplies and assistance to affected communities.

Recognizing the urgency and scale of the disaster, the National Disaster Centre has requested immediate international assistance from the UN. The emergency response will focus on addressing the most critical humanitarian needs, including the distribution of food, provision of shelter, emergency water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, as well as logistical support and protection measures.