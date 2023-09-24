Para Athletes Show Appreciation To WISA

Para athletes led by Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe who were honoured at the 9th Women In Sports Association WISA Achievers Awards have expressed their appreciation and love to Madam Gloria Commodore and her executives for the honour done to them.

Zinabu Issah – Para-Athlete / Wheelchair Tennis Player, Patricia Nyamekye – Para Powerlifting Athlete, Amdiatu Issaka – National Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball Player, Stacey Konadu Mensah – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Tennis Player, Bridget Nartey – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball And Tennis Player and Fatima Moro – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Lawn Tennis And Wheelchair Basketball were given special awards on Saturday at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

All of them were charmingly well dressed, some in high heels with big earrings and fashionable dresses.

They said disability does not mean one must not dress to kill.

They thanked WISA and all those who think positive about them and appealed for more publicity and financial support to do the sports very well.