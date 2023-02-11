Para Darts included in Africa Championship

The organisers of Africa Darts Championship has included the para version in the competition as part of its efforts to expand the frontiers of the sport.

The championship which is the first of its kind would be organised by the Egypt Darts Federation and would be played alongside Egyptian International Championship.

It is fixed between March 18-20 in Luxor, Egypt, from March 18 to 20, 2023.

Major General Dr. Yehia Abdel Qader, President and Founder of the Egyptian, Arab and African Federation of Darts, indicated that the participation of people with mobility disabilities comes within an official framework after the establishment of the Egyptian Para Darts Committee last September.

He said its part of efforts by the International Federation of Para Darts, which so far includes 28 countries, and Egypt seeks to obtain its membership.

He added that the Luxor championship is opened to all male and female players at the Arab and African levels, for adults and youth of both sexes and that the number of countries that have applied so far is 14 Arab, 19 African, and 12 from Europe and Asia.

It is expected that the number of countries and players would increase with the continuation of registration work until the first week of March.

He added that the organisation of this tournament comes as the first event launched by the Arab Darts Federation after it was announced last February, and that the importance of participating in it comes to stand up for the work and effort that the Arab federations have done to spread the game.

“It’s also to encourage its practice and the ability of these federations to organise and manage the work of darts sports in the Arab world and at the same time open There is room for other Arab countries to start playing the game and establishing federations for it,” he added.

Darts is a mental sport, which opens the door to excellence and distinction for people with disabilities.