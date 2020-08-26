Paraguay international forward Lorenzo Melgarejo has joined Racing Club after almost a decade in Europe, the Argentinian side said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Spartak Moscow expired in June.

In a statement on their official website, Racing said Melgarejo agreed to a deal that runs until the end of 2022.

“His arrival in Argentina is scheduled for the next few days but, when that happens, he must comply with health protocols,” the statement said, alluding to an obligatory 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad.

Capped twice for Paraguay’s national team, Melgarejo had spells with Portuguese top flight clubs Benfica and Pacos Ferreira before moving to Russia in 2013.

After almost three years with Kuban Krasnodar, he joined their domestic rivals Spartak Moscow in 2016, scoring 11 goals in 65 appearances for the latter.