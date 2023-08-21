Paralluelo wins FIFA Best Young Player Award

Spain’s sensational attacker Salma Paralleluelo won the FIFA Best Young Player Award at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

The 19-year-old player who was key in Spain winning the world cup for the first time made also made history as the first player to become a world champion at the U-17, U-20, and senior level.

After scoring back-to-back goals in the knockout stage as a substitute, she earned a start in the final that push La Roja to the title to be recognised as the best young player of the tournament.

Defender Olga Carmona’s only goal against England yesterday at the Stadium Australia in Sydney was enough to hand Spain the coveted trophy.

Paralleluelo kicked start her bright future in Montevideo, at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay, where Spain beat Mexico 2-1 in the final. She went on to win the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022, and the talented Spaniard played an instrumental role when she scored twice in the final to give her side a 3-1 victory against Japan.

In the Women’s World Cup, the young player climbed off the bench to score the winning goal for Spain in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands after extra time and also found the back of the net in the last four against Sweden nine minutes to regulation time. A 2-1 win sent Spain to the final for the first time.

Herein are all the award winners:

FIFA Fair Play Award: Japan

FIFA Best Young Player Award: Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

Adidas Golden Glove Award: Mary Earps (England)

Adidas Golden Boot Award: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) -5 goals, 1 assist

Adidas Silver Boot Award: Kadidatou Diani (France) – 4 goals, 1 assist

Adidas Bronze Boot Award: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – 4 goals

Adidas Golden Ball Award: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Adidas Silver Ball Award: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Adidas Bronze Ball Award: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)