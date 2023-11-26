Paralympian Pistorius placed on parole

South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced on Friday that the country’s former paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, has been granted parole, effective from Jan. 5, 2024.

The decision for parole placement was made by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board after assessing Pistorius’s profile and other materials submitted for parole consideration, the DCS said in a statement. Pistorius was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013. The case underwent several appeals and was ultimately confirmed to a sentence of 13 years and five months in 2017. Classified as a first-time offender with a positive support system, Pistorius’s parole placement aligns with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, according to the statement.

“Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation program in correcting offending behavior and may include continuation of programs aimed at reintegration whilst in the system of community corrections. Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires,” the DCS said.