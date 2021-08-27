Paralympic tennis matches postponed due to heat in Tokyo

Numerous wheelchair tennis matches at the Paralympics had to be postponed on Friday due to the heat in Tokyo.

It was only possible to play on the Centre Court with the roof closed.

All matches on courts 1 through 9 had to intially be cancelled Friday, the first day of competition, organizers said.

At 10:30 am (0130 GMT) temperatures on the courts reached 31.2 degrees Celsius, the organizers said.

Officials want to see if temperatures will have eased up enough later Friday to play at least some of the postponed matches.