Paramount Chief Ada Visits Electrochem

The Ada Traditional Council led by Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Area has paid a working visit to Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing firm.

The visit was to enable members of the Traditional Council to familiarise itself with the redevelopment of the company after the Council spearheaded the release of the concession to the Company.

Nene Akuaku III speaking at the end of the tour expressed satisfaction at the rate of development and commended the management for the fast pace of work within a year and half.

Other members of the traditional council who were part of the tour included Nene Korley IV, Divisional Chief, Nene Lomo IV, Divisional Chief of Lomobiawe; Nene Lanuer Okumo IV, Divisional Chief of Dangmebiawe; Nene Kpevu IV, Divisional Chief of Kabiawe Kponor and Nene Agudey Obichere III, Mankralo of the Ada state.

“The on-going work at this site and the number of developments in our township justifies the confidence the traditional council had in the company which was the compelling reason behind the Council’s request to government, to lease the concession to the company.,” he said.

He said the council would continue to support Electrochem Ghana and remain an important partner to create jobs and fuel development.

Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group noted that, “The company is in the construction phase with lots of engineering and structural works taking place and yet the company has not lost sight of its commitment to the improvement of the quality of life of the people and the overall development of the Ada state.”

He stated that the company was supporting the community and had invested about five million dollars into the construction of a sports complex at Sege, Ada.

Electrochem Ghana is the largest salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing firm in West Africa with a concession spanning 41,000 acres at Ada Songor.

The company which was granted a 15-year mining lease to explore the salt resource in the Ada Songor launched its operations in January 2022 with a target to produce one million metric tons of salt per annum to supply to both the local and export markets.