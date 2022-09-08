Paramount Chief appeals for govt’s intervention in Awutu land dispute

The Paramount Chief of Awutu Traditional Area, Nai Abokuadi Wyettey Agyemang Otabil III, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to help resolve a land dispute between Awutu and Ngleshie Amanfro in the Central Region.

He said the chiefs of Ngleshie Amafrom are claiming ownership of portions of lands belonging to the Awutu Traditional Area.

Nai Otabil said the leadership of Awutu had secured a court ruling in their favour suggesting that the lands in dispute, including Kasoa, belonged to Awutu.

He said all attempts to have their lands back had failed and appealed for government’s intervention to prevent any clashes.

Nai Otabil, who made the appeal during the recent working visit by the President to the Central Region, also called for the construction of some major roads in deplorable condition in the area, which was having a toll on economic activities and affecting the livelihoods of the people.

He cited the Awutu- Obrakyire road in particular, saying; “These roads serve a lot of traders in and out of the region but they are in very bad state.”

“We need a bypass to ease traffic and keep the place in order because it is also chaotic here, especially during special occasions.”

The Paramount Chief appealed for an ultramodern market at Bawjiase to replace the dilapidated one to enhance economic activities.

On security, he acknowledged efforts by government to maintain law and order by establishing two police regional commands in the area.

However, he said criminal activities were still rife, especially at Kasoa, hence the need to take further actions to mitigate the menace.

He also appealed for a fire station, a hospital for which he had provided 30 acres of land, and another 20 acres for the construction of a nursing training school.

“Awutu Bereku needs a secondary school. We are pleading with you to do that too for us,” he said, and called for employment opportunities for the youth as well.

The President, in response, commended the people for not resorting to violence in the land dispute and promised to act on their request to resolve the issue.

He said government was limited by resources but would continue to do its best to give them the comfort they desired in terms of social amenities.

“We are dualising the Accra – Cape Coast road and it will deal with the traffic. The Bawjiase – Adeiso and Bawjiase – Swedru roads have been constructed and so yours will follow soon,” he assured.