Paramount Chief Cuts Sod For Construction Of Bridge At Teleku Bokazo

The Paramount chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, has cut sod for the construction of a bridge over Bromma River at Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District.

In addition, roads associated with the bridge would be constructed.

The project, valued at GHC800.000 and funded by the “Teleku-Bokazo-Anwia Trust Fund” established by Adamus Resources Company is expected to be completed by December 2020 and would be executed by Estek Vision Ltd.

The project when completed would link the old settlement to the new one.

The Trust Fund was established by the Adamus Resources Company, a gold prospecting company in 2007 to be used to develop Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia communities since some parts of their lands were given to the company to mine.

According to the Chairman of the Trust Fund and the current Vice President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Mark Addo, in 2007 the Adamus Resources Company launched the fund and the then management put 10 million dollars in the fund, which was invested and has now yielded about 60 million Ghana cedis.

He promised that fund would continue to cater for the scholarship packages which was usually given to brilliant but needy tertiary students to complete their programmes.

Mr Addo urged the current management of the Adamus Resources Company to continue with the company’s commitment and support the Trust Fund.

Speaking at the colourful sod-cutting ceremony amidst COVID-19 safety protocols, the Paramount Chief Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, expressed his happiness about the project and lauded the management of the Trust Fund for using some proceeds of the Fund for the project.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, disregarded rumours circulating in Teleku-Bokazo Community and Ellembelle District that, the managers of the fund had squandered the funds.

He called on Adamus Resources Company to continue to help the community to develop.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III urged the residents to be serious about the project and embrace it and also called on them to continue to live in peace and support any developmental projects that would be initiated by the authorities.

On his part, the Chief of Teleku-Bokazo, Nana Afful Kwaw II charged his people to rally behind any developmental project in the area and called on them to continue to repose confidence in him.

He announced that the management of the Trust Fund had used part of funds to provide safe and potable water for the community and have also given scholarship packages to brilliant but needy students in the community.

The Chief charged the management of the fund to also prioritize apprenticeship Programmes by training the youth who would be willing to get skills to be self-reliant in future.

He also called on the Company to support the teeming youth willing to go into agriculture.

Nana Kwaw II said a-two-unit classroom block with other ancillary facilities for nursery would soon commence from the Minerals Development Fund.

He assured the residents that an ICT center would be established for the community from the Trust Fund and vowed not to allow anybody to do galamsey in the area, adding “I will not allow anyone to do galamsey and I will make sure nobody does it”, he emphasized.

On behalf of the Adamus Resources Company, Mr Jeffrey Afari Iduu, thanked the community for embarking on such a life changing project and promised that the company would continue to support the Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia Communities.

The ceremony brought together the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr.Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, District Chief Executive, Mr.Kwasi Bonzoh, religious leaders, traditional rulers outside the community and Assembly Members.