Paramount Chief implores Parliament to fast-track passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area in the Central Region has called on Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi who is also former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law after the due process.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the speedy passage of the bill into law had become necessary to help reduce the rising tensions and apprehensions spearheaded by some pro-LGBTQ+ advocates.

Additionally, it will ensure that perpetrators do not operate underground with numerous health and social consequences.

The issues of LGBTQ+, he regretted, had lingered on for years without any definite action but rather some people are pushing it as human rights issue to camouflage a social misdeed.

“It surfaced during former Presidents Kuffour, Atta Mills, Mahama and now Nana Akufo-Addo, so Parliament should take a decision once and for all to end the agitations”, Daasebre stated.

The former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, said it was unfortunate for people to hide behind the human rights mantra to take people’s minds off the real issues of LGBTQ+.

According to him, the modus operandi of theof LGBTQ+ people were ultraviolet with the tenets of religious and traditional beliefs of Ghana and it was unacceptable.

“The practice is alien to the Ghanaian culture and family value system and as such, the citizens of this Nation cannot accept it”, he said and called on Ghanaians to pray for God’s grace and intervention for the passage of the bill.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi advocated intensive public education, particularly by religious and traditional entities and parents to prevent several people from joining the LGBTQI+ Community.

