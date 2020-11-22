Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of Avenor Traditional Council, has advised traditional leaders to work hard to help promote peace and unity for accelerated nation building.

He said the government recognised and appreciated the immense contributions of traditional authorities, hence the need to use the chieftaincy as an institution strengthen to promote the peace.

Togbe Dorglo, who is also a newly elected member of the National House of Chiefs representing the Volta Region, gave the advice during a meeting of Avenor Chiefs at Akatsi at the weekend.

He appealed to chiefs from the traditional area to promote peaceful co-existence among the people and to help resolve all differences that could lead to violence in the area.

On the 2020 general elections, he added, security is a shared responsibility, hence the need to ensure a peaceful election.

“Use every opportunity to call on our youth to desist from any acts of violence.” He said.

Togbe Dorglo also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for given the area a Traditional Council and the elevation of the area to a Municipal status.

He expressed appreciation to members of the Assembly for finally electing a Presiding Member.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive for Akatsi South and the Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the area, appealed to all to vote for the NPP “so our good works will continue in this area.”

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South also thanked the chiefs for the supports he received from them over the years and further pledged to always work with them.

Present at the meeting were chiefs from the right, middle and left wings of the traditional area.

In a related development, Togbe Dorglo stated that ” the Avenor Traditional Area did not take part in the 1956 plebiscite in which residents of the Trans-Volta Togoland were given the opportunity to decide for themselves where they will want to belong.”

He referred to the activities of the group as ‘criminal and deceitful’ and urged all Chiefs and queen mother’s as well as the good people of Avenor to distance themselves from them, “since they were not using the right channels to seek redress for their issues.”

Togbe Dorglo noted with concern that many legitimate things for the growth of the District must rather be fought for, and that is “to ensure we wage a war on multi-dimensional poverty, which is undermining our lives, such as the development of our youth, to ensure that our girls go to school”.