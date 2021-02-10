Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, has filed his nomination for election as the regional representative to the Council of State.

Sixty-five-year-old Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II is an Economist and Development Planner.

He is contesting the region’s single slot with four others, comprising 66-year-old Dr George Adjei Henne, a Lecturer and former Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Education and Mr Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, a veteran Journalist, aged 77.

The other candidates are Mr Dominic Adu Gyimah, 42 years and a teacher by profession and Mr Kwabena Boahen, an agronomist aged 39.

Mr Frank Ohene Okraku, Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday that the election would be conducted on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Mr Okraku said 24 voters consisting of two each from the six Municipal and six District Assemblies in the region would form the Electoral College to elect a representative for the Council at the Municipal Assembly hall in Sunyani.