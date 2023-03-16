Paramount Chief of Dzodze urges peace and unity among indigenes

Torgbiga Dzoku V, Paramount Chief of Dzodze Traditional area, has urged all indigenes of the area to pull together and unite for the socio-economic advancement of the area.

Torgbiga Dzoku said this in an interview with this reporter at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

According to him, recent developments in the traditional area following his official gazette and induction into the Volta Regional House of Chiefs were unfortunate.

” The agitations from our siblings from the Adzofia and Adisre clans as to the Paramountcy of Dzodze are unnecessary because every citizen of Dzodze traditional area is aware of the fact that the Dzoku Royal family and Kingmakers are the true and bonafide owners and heirs to the Paramountcy of Dzodze since time immemorial,” he said.

He said his gazette and induction should rather “unite the people of the traditional area rather than divide us.”

” We should all place the peace, unity and stability of the traditional area above any other interest and work together for the forward march of our dear traditional area instead of the unnecessary squabbles and rancor which would only lead to further divisions and derail us from our set goals,” Torgbiga Dzoku streesed.

He said there was nothing untoward about his gazette and induction as “our siblings from the other side were seeking to suggest,” and called on the peace loving people of Dzodze to disregard such claims as the issues raised are before the legal and standing committees of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, pending hearing on March 28.

The Adzofia and Adisre clans of Dzodze, recently issued a press statement condemning the gazette and induction of Torgbiga Dzoku V as Paramount Chief of the Dzodze traditional area, accusing the Volta Regional House of Chiefs of some underhand dealings which saw Torgbiga Dzoku V inducted into the August house.

They described the action of the House of Chiefs as illegal and contemptuous, and warned of legal action against any one or group of persons connected with the gazette and induction of Torgbiga Dzoku V as the Paramount Chief of the area.

They further called on the good people of the area to exercise restraint but resist any attempt to impose a Paramount Chief on them.

Meanwhile Torgbi Nakakpo Dugbazah VIII, Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area, who is head of the Legal and Standing Committees of the Volta regional House of Chiefs, in an interview with this reporter confirmed that the house was aware of the concerns raised by the aggrieved parties and that the matter was under investigation by the house pending hearing on March 28.

Torgbi Dugbazah called for calm and restraint and assured that the issue would be resolved amicably in the interest of peace.

By Leo Nelson