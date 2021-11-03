Paramount chief of Tatale Traditional Area calls for the fixing of Tatale-Zabzugu-Yendi road

Obore Gariba Yankosor II Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Area has appealed to the government to treat the construction of the Yendi-Zabzugu-Tatale road as an emergency issue.

He said although there were signs of contractors at site, he was compelled to remind the Minister of Roads and Highways on the road because of its deplorable nature.

Obore Yankosor II, who made the appeal during his 20th Anniversary celebration as Paramount chief of Tatale Traditional area at Tatale in Northern Region said the road was an International road that linked Ghana with Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

He said the people of Tatale and Zabzugu Districts were predominantly farmers who produced large quantity of yam, guinea corn, millet, beans, maize, soya beans amongst others and found it difficult to transport their farm produce to the urban marketing centres due to its deplorable state.

Hed said the area also generated revenue for the government at Ghana and Togo boarder and needed attention to generate more revenue.

Obore Yankosor was enskinned in October 2001 as the Paramount chief of Tatale Traditional Area by the late Ya-Na Yakubu Abdulai Andani II as the 14th Nakpale Bore to be enskinned.

The Nakpale chieftaincy existed before colonial days-1434 adding that the Genealogy had Obore Saalema Tinitin as first Nakpale Bore in their history with Obore Benamba Jagri Onaja and Obore Npong Gnaangmah as the 12 and 13th chiefs respectively before him.

He appealed to all stakeholders, chiefs and Opinion leaders to promptly team together and help him find a lasting solution to chieftaincy disputes in some few communities in the Traditional Area.

Obore Yankosor said despite the fact that he had extended chieftaincy of the area from four(4) to 36 in the Traditional area in bringing all the chiefs together into a unified body for development there were few of them still having issues.

He appealed to Government to establish Agriculture Mechanization Centre for farmers to provide support for their farming activities and also called on government to upgrade Tatale/ Sanguli District Polyclinic to a district hospital status to serve the over populated communities in the area.

He said due to the importance of education of the future generation the occasion was also used to launch Tatale/Sanguli District Educational Fund during to help deprived children to upgrade themselves in education.

He reminded them that under his leadership, the District-won National peace award two consecutive times in the history of area in 2013 and 2014 of which he did not want anybody.

In his remarks, Obore Kwawai Yaw Simon chief of Laakpale commended the Paramount chief Obore Gariba Yanksor for being first the chief of Bassare chief to be named member of National House of Chiefs and before that the member of Regional House of Chief and member of Dagbon Traditional Council representing the Bassare Traditional Area.

He said the Paramount chief fought a good fight and in his quest to continue fighting, the sky should be the ultimate limit.

He called on the chiefs and people of the area to solidly be behind him for the development of the area and urged his colleague chiefs to cooperate and support the Paramount Chief for development.

Obore Simon reminded them that one finger cannot lift a stone as such they should unite and stop with chieftaincy dispute in some few communities and come together for the development for the future generation.

In all, there were more than 100 Bassare chiefs including; Queen Mothers from the 16 regions in Ghana who attended the anniversary celebration.