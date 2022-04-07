Paramount Chief reiterates importance of punctuality to national development

Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyenaseim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, has reiterated the importance of punctuality to national development.

He said, “lateness stalls national development,” and charged the citizenry, especially public sector workers and government functionaries to be time conscious.

Nana Prah Agyenaseim, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said time was money and of essence to development, hence, must be cherished.

Nana Prah Agyenaseim noted that because lateness also demonstrated some form of laziness, it was being incorporated into the work environment, with negative effect on growth and development.

The Paramount Chief noted that often, at social events, those who were punctual would wait for the rest who would be late before they started serving food, with the latecomers being the first to be served, which he described as bad practice.

Mr Michael Anum, a Videographer, said some clients would book for services and give time, but the programme would not start on time.

He said industry players in developed countries charged on hourly basis, hence, the tendency for an event to start late was minimal.

‘‘You cannot charge hourly in Ghana because you will lose customers, however, that will have been a solution to the late start of events,’’ he stated.