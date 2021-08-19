Paramount Chief urges Peace Council to remain resolute and neutral

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman-Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has urged the National Peace Council to remain neutral and resolute in the discharge of its duties.

He said the Council must not tolerate political interferences and influences as that remained the surest way it could build and deepen public trust and confidence.

Osagyefo Agyeman-Badu II, however, commended the Council particularly, in the Bono Region for its exceptional work, saying, but for its timely intervention, many conflicts would have degenerated into violence and consequently mar the prevailing peace of the region.

The Paramount Chief, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, gave the commendation when the members of the Bono Regional Peace Council paid a courtesy call on him at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality to congratulate him on his election as the President of the House.

Osagyefo Agyeman-Badu tasked the Council to be proactive and underlined the need to ensure that effective collaboration was fostered between the Council and the Regional House of Chiefs in resolving chieftaincy disputes to deepen peace and social cohesion for development.

“Frankly speaking, we revere the work of the Peace Council so much, and we promise to support the Council in whatever way to deepen the prevailing peace of the region”, he emphasised.

Osagyefo Agyeman-Badu II expressed worry about the number of chieftaincy disputes pending before the Judicial Committee of the House, saying, they threatened the region’s peace and stability, and pledged his commitment to ensure those disputes were resolved amicably.

He also suggested for the Council to employ the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in settling disputes instead of judicial processes.

The Paramount Chief explained ADR systems remained adversarial in nature that focused and recollected past and present events in the determination of rights and liabilities that enhanced mutual agreements between feuding parties.

Osagyefo Agyeman-Badu said he was unhappy the Bono Regional Peace Council remained silent about some political violence and misunderstandings that occurred in the region before, during, and after the Election 2020 and condemned the political violence that occurred at the Banda constituency during the voters’ registration exercise and the voting day.

The Reverend Canon Martin Amankwah, a member of the Bono Peace Council emphasised the Council’s readiness and commitment to harmonize and coordinate conflict prevention, management, resolution, and build sustainable peace through networking and coordination.

He stressed the need for the Council to collaborate with traditional authorities in the region to foster cooperation that would enhance the peace of the region to facilitate accelerated development.