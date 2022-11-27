Paramount Chief visits flood communities in Keta Municipality

Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo Wego Traditional Area, has visited victims of recent flood disaster due to overflow of the Lagoon in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The tour on Thursday was to ascertain the challenges of the people and how they could be resolved.

Torgbui Gligui Dzokoto and his entourage visited communities, including Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Anyako-Konu, Seva and the surrounding towns.

“Our people have been disturbed by the flood waters and we are here to ascertain the problem and see the way forward,” he said.

He expressed disappointment at the continuous destruction of properties by the ravaging floodwaters and prayed for a permanent solution.

Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), advised the affected communities to avoid building on water ways and to seek advice from technocrats before putting up their buildings.

He also urged the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, to help get NADMO officials to send relief items to the affected residents.

Mr Emmanuel Gemega thanked the traditional authorities for the visit to ascertain the flood problems in the Municipality for suitable solutions.

He assured Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui of governments readiness to ensure everything was brought under control.

Midawo Gamor, Regent of Anyako-Konu, said the overflow of the Lagoon would help boost fishing, but was worried about the destruction of properties and personal belongings.

Togbi Gamor appealed to the government for support to help mitigate the problems.

“The only road linking us with Seva has been cut off due to the overflow of the Lagoon,” he said.