Paramount Chiefs, NPP gurus, and friends grace the funeral of Charles Bissue’s mother

The blend of tradition across diverse ethnic groupings, politics, friendship, and followership turned a rather sad event into a memorable celebration of the life of Mary Aba Sanni Tetteh Quist, mother of Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue.

The Western Regional Secretary and his siblings gave their mother a befitting funeral, one that could compare to royalty.

The funeral ground at Wesley Grammar Park, Dansoman on Saturday 9 October 2021, was charged with an unending cultural display from traditional authorities from the Western, Central, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II; Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima-Dekyi XIV; Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwasi Agyeman IX, Omanhen of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V; Omanhen of Gwira Traditional area, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II; Omanhen of Edina Traditional area, Nana Konduah; Akwamu Pesehene, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI; Abolo Mantse, Nii Kofi Tuadan, Abolo Mantse; and other authorities came with their regalia in honour of the late Mary Aba Sanni Tetteh Quist, with whom they share some lineage and relationship.

Members of parliament, party executives from the Western, and Western North Regions were fully present. Mention could be made of the Former Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi Hughes, who is a relative of Mr. Bissue, Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Francis Ndede Siah, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, MP-Kwesimintsim, Catherine Afeku, former MP-Evalue Gwira Ajomoro, John Sannie, MP-Mpohor; Andrew E. Mercer, Deputy Minister for Energy, Ursula Owusu, Minister for Communications and Digitization, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aqua Culture, Freda Prempeh Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing, and other executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the person of Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Secretary, Richard Kirk Mensah, the Regional Communications Officer, and Solomon Nkansah, the former National Communications Officer.

The Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party, in all constituencies in the Eastern, Volta, Western and Central Regions were duly represented to mourn with Mr. Bissue. The President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, Western Region Chairman of the GJA, Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, and other media practitioners took turns to commiserate with Mr. Bissue and the family.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, wife of Mr. Charles Bissue was present, and as culture demands, presented some gifts to her in-laws to support the funeral of the late mother-in-law.

In a tribute, Mary Aba Sanni Tetteh Quist is personified as ever generous and kind-hearted; and a true practitioner of the scripture as quoted in Acts 20:25 “There is more happiness in giving than in receiving.” Her children who referred to her as ‘Sister Aba’ shared that it was for the love and sacrifices she offered that made them who they are today.

“Our mother, Sister Aba, was everything to us; our mother, our sister, our advisor (even sometimes unsolicited), our confidant, our cheerleader, our everything. That is why she will always be part of us, even if not physically,” attribute from the children read.

The late Mary Aba Sanni Tetteh Quist was given a private burial at her father’s hometown in Keta, Volta Region.