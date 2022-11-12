Paramount Queen supports Alavanyo Dzogbedze health facility

Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II, Paramount Queen of Alavanyo Traditional Area, has presented medical equipment and consumables to the Alavanyo Dzogbedze Community-based Health Planning System (CHPS) Zone to enhance quality health delivery.

The items include 500 pieces of disposable gloves, six thermometer guns, 120 pieces of nose masks, 10 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of hand sanitizer, 100 pieces of disposable aprons and 30 pieces each of surgical face shield and surgical coverall.

Mr Richard Kitsi, Secretary of Alavanyo Youth Association who made the donation on behalf of the Queen, said the gesture was to aid the smooth and quality health delivery at the health centre.

Madam Matilda Vidzi, in-charge, Dzogbedze CHPS Zone, expressed gratitude to the Queen for her kind gesture and support.

She said the items would be put to good use.

Madam Vidzi appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the health facility, especially with BP Apparatus.

Mamaga Hoebuadzu speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed the health of people in the Area was paramount to her hence the support and urged the people to take their health seriously, avoid lifestyles that could affect their health and keep their surroundings and communities tidy.