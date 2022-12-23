PARDA fetes school children

The Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Upper East Region has called on stakeholders in its operational areas to protect projects implemented over the years.

Dr. Michael Wombeogo, Executive Director of PARDA made the call during an end of year get-together for school children and collaborators sponsored by Children Believe (CB).

The annual party brought together about 800 pupils and teachers drawn from the Chiana Primary and Junior High Schools and the Yidania Primary school who were served with food and drinks with dancing sessions.

PARDA operated in the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-Nankana West District and has implemented a number of projects to improve quality healthcare delivery, education, especially at the basic levels.

With funding from Children Believe PARDA has constructed health facilities, Early Childhood Development centres, offices and lavatories, installed play equipment, provided stationery and school bags to children at the kindergarten level.

PARDA also provided furniture to basic schools, implemented educational projects which included Learning Through Play (LTP) projects, organized workshops to build the capacities of teachers in its operational areas.

Dr Michael Wombeogo, Executive Director of PARDA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Chiana in the Kassena-Nankana West District, appealed to the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service to ensure the projects put in place were taken care of.

“Whatever we have been able to establish in our operational areas, we are pleading that as agents of government, to maintain them so that they can be useful into the far future,” he said.

Dr Wombeogo said the get-together was to inculcate in the pupils the need to appreciate one another and share with cinema this evening friends as part of the Christmas celebrations.

“As the year comes to an end, we organise this get-together for the school children so we can all share our opinions, challenges and successes and it also affords the pupils the opportunity to interact and make friends,” the Executive Director said.

He said plans were underway in 2023 to construct more Early childhood development centres, schools, Child Welfare Clinics in the two operational areas as well as provision of more furniture.

“We will continue to provide these in our operational areas,” he said, and expressed gratitude to CB for the support, and their partners for the collaboration over the years.

Some pupils who interacted with the GNA during the party, acknowledged the support of PARDA and CB in their respective schools, and gave the assurance that they would take advantage of the resources provided by PARDA to study hard and become the future leaders of the country as expected.