Parental Nurturing Period Extended For Olam Ghana Employees

As part of its commitment to improving working conditions for its employees, Olam Ghana, a leading supply chain manager of agri-products, has initiated a new parental policy that provides staff with adequate maternity time to enable them cater for their new babies before resuming work.

The policy extends paid maternity leave for female employees from twelve weeks to four months and offers a one-week paternity leave for all male employees to enable them to support their partners within the first week of childbirth.

Commenting on the new policy, Mr. Stephen Takyi Adeakye, the Head of HR at Olam Ghana said, “This initiative is in line with the company’s core value of ensuring an all-inclusive and well-diversified workplace, which aims at leveling the playing field for all employees and new mothers especially.”

“The introduction of this policy demonstrates our commitment to providing a secure and conducive working environment for our workers and reaffirms the company’s position as a top employer,” Mr. Adeakye added.

For the past two consecutive years, Olam Ghana, one of the country’s largest food processing companies, been decorated as a top employer in Ghana by the Top Employer Institute, a global HR authority, for aiming at and achieving excellence in employee conditions and best people practices.

Olam Ghana has a 25 years long footprint as a supply chain manager in the country and has multiple business portfolios which include the manufacture of popular food brands like Tasty Tom Tomato mix, Perk, King Cracker, and Nutrisnax biscuits, the Royal Feast, and Royal Aroma rice, and the locally produced rice brand, Mama Gold.