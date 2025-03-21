Parental Segregation Harms Children’s Education

It has been disclosed that Parents’ failure to sufficiently support their children’s education by providing inadequate learning materials such as exercise books, pens, and other relevant items is a major contributory factor to poor academic performance among pupils in public Basic schools.

Mr. John Odoom, a teacher, revealed this in a speech read on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Agona West Constituency Hon. Ernestina Ofori Dangbe at the 30th Anniversary celebration and 1st Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the AWMA ‘E’ Basic School in Agona Swedru.

According to him, a lack of learning materials can lead to limited knowledge acquisition, reduced student engagement and motivation, increased inequity in educational opportunities, and a lower quality of education, ultimately impacting both students and teachers.

He appealed to parents to provide their children with enough food without relying solely on the daily one meal the government offers under the National School Feeding Policy, to prevent malnutrition.

He further noted that even some children are made to sell before and after school, making them miss most of the academic periods.

He however stressed that Heads and teachers of public Basic schools are making frantic efforts to educate parents on the need to invest in their children’s education.

Established about 30 years ago, AWMA ‘E’ Basic School is said to have produced high-profile personalities serving in various capacities both in Ghana and abroad.