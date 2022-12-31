Parents advised not to use breast milk to treat eye problems in children

Parents have been advised to desist from using breast milk to treat eye problems in babies instead of seeking medical care.

That habit coupled with the use of herbal medications for eye treatment, has resulted in children risking visual impairment and other complicated eye injuries, especially in rural communities.

Mr Emmanuel Osei, Acting Eastern Regional Director of the department of children under the ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, noted that there had been several instances where such practices had resulted in complications in children.

His outfit in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, with support from VSIO International, a not-for-profit organization organized the eye screening for hundreds of children at Tutu and Obosomase in the Akuapem north municipality.

The eye screening exercise formed part of efforts to educate the public on visual health and offer treatment and medications for children with visual impairment and eye problems.

The medical team from the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong offered the medical screening; some were given medications while others were referred for further treatment.