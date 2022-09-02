Parents advised to control tempers when resolving child issues

Parents and guardians have been urged to control their temperaments when resolving issues of children.

Mr. Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Children, who made the call, said high tempers accounted for the recurrent child abuse, neglect, violence and other ill-treatments.

He said it was high time all forms of abuse on children ceased, explaining that ill treatment on the young ones was counter-productive to the moral, physical and social development.

Mr. Ofosu was interacting with traders and shop owners at Kumasi Suame on the 2022 National Children’s Day.

It was held on the theme “The Role of Community in Eliminating Harmful Practices”.

The programme jointly organized by the Department and the Defence for Children International (DCI) Ghana, a Kumasi-based organization, used flash cards to educate participants on the effects of emotional abuse, sexual violence, consequences of child marriages, child labour and neglect.

National Children’s Day was constituted by ex-President Jerry John Rawlings on 31st August 1979 to serve as platform to take stock of the government, the people and parents’ plans for children and forge ways to protect them.

Mr. Ofosu indicated that parents must be responsible for protecting their children against unfriendly and cruel people in the society.

“When you fail to act as a parent, it gives way for hostile people in the community to take advantage of your children, they expose them to many dangers in life which can ruin your families in future.

Please be there for your children, give them hearing ears and direct them on basic choices in life,” he entreated.

The Regional Director appealed to the government and accountable authorities to subject child abusers to the right punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the existing laws must be strengthened and called on traditional and religious leaders not to lose their guards in protecting children at the community levels.