Parents are advised to engage actively in their children’s education

The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, has urged parents to take keen interest in the education of their wards.

He said this would help them monitor what they do at school as well as during their private studies at home.

The Deputy Minister for Education made the call during the launch of a Kindergarten (KG) teachers training package implementation programme at Assin Manso in the Assin South District of the Central region.

According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, parents who encourage their children to pursue an education would help them be productive and independent after school so they could fend for themselves.

He recommended that they take advantage of government’s investment in the sector to help shape the dreams of their children.

“The huge investment being made by the government and other agencies in the sector is to create an enabling environment for the youth to be equipped with 21st century skills to support the development of the country,” he added.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour hinted that he would be collaborating with the Assin South District Assembly, the traditional leadership of area, and others, to renovate about 20 KG schools in the area to ensure that the children studied in a conducive environment.

Madam Barbara Vida Ntow, Director of Early Child Education, Ghana Education Service, said the new KG teachers training manual would enhance teaching and learning at the KG level in the country.

She urged teachers to use the training manual to boost teaching and learning through play-based learning pedagogy.

Mr Emmanuel Essuman, Central Regional Director of Education, said the training of teachers towards education reform was critical for societal transformation and development.

He said the KG teacher’s training was a way of upgrading their knowledge and skills to teaching and learning in their classrooms.

The Education Ministry in July this year launched the Kindergarten INSET Manual to help train all KG teachers in the country in the Play-Based Learning Pedagogy.

The launching of the project in the District was to kick-start the implementation of the project in 97 KG schools in the district following a successful training of teachers, head teachers, School Improvement Support Officers, among others.