Parents asked to cooperate with CHASS on admission of SHS 1 students

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has called for the cooperation of parents, as their children get admitted into the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country under the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

Mr Gordon Osei Marfo, the Bono Regional Chairman of CHASS made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani and reminded parents that it is impossible to change their children’s “resident status from day to boarding students’ under the FSHS.

“It is impossible to change the status from a day to a boarding student in the system. Once you are placed as a day student, we cannot do anything about it because the FSHS is a government policy and does not allow that.”

Mr Marfo, also the Headmaster of the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) expressed discomfort about the pressure being mounted by some parents whose children had gained admission to change their status from “day to boarding students,” saying “FSHS doesn’t work that way.”

“Even if we are able to change a student’s status from day to boarding here, it would not reflect in the system and that would definitely affect feeding of the students and thereby lead to the shortage of food.”

Mr Marfo emphasised it was a privilege not a right for students to be admitted into the boarding house, under the FSHS programme, and advised the privileged students to concentrate on their books and remain studious and disciplined.

“The boarding students should remember that the FSHS programme is a three-year scholarship package and students who joke with their studies and are repeated would pay school fees because the scholarship only covers three years,” he stated.

Mr Marfo said SUSEC had so far admitted 1,076, form-one students, saying about 246 of them were yet to pick their admission letters and added that the school was booked to admit 1,306 students under the placement system.