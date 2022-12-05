Parents called to join forces against child abuse

Ghanaian parents have been called out to take action to end all forms against children that hinder their development.

Madam Grace Kensah, the Assistant Programs Officer at the Central Regional Department of Children said more than 90 percent of children experience some form of physical violence in Ghana.

Thus, the an urgent need for parents to join hands with stakeholders to increase awareness to protect children from abuse.

Ghanaian children needed protection from all forms of abuse perpetrated to hinder their growth to enable them to reach their full potential to contribute to development.

Madam Kensah made the call as part of the fifth-anniversary celebration of the Ghanaian Against Child Abuse (GACA) to ensure the protection of all children across the country.

GACA she noted was in line with the Government’s Child and Family Welfare and Justice for Children policies that provide the framework for strengthening the child protection system to prevent and reaping appropriate to issues of child abuse.

The Assistant Programs Officer said children were vulnerable, especially during the COVID-19 times, and were liable to exploitation and exposed to various forms of abuse including, sexual abuse, child marriage, child labor, and verbal abuse among others.

She advised parents to keep a keen eye on the day-to-day activities of their children to help them become responsible adults in society.

Mr. Ebenezer Amofa Appiah, the Regional Programmes Head at the Regional Social Welfare advised the public to help protect children from neglect, violence, abuse, and discrimination.

He said it was wrong to mishandle children on the grounds of race, age, religion, disability, health status, custom, ethnic origin, and among others.

Rather, parents should create a safe, non-violent, in-discriminatory, and clear anti-bullying environment for the child to achieve his or her full potential.

Mr Appiah appealed to parents and guardians to endeavor to provide the basic needs of their children such as food, shelter, clothing, and medical to support their protection.

The Regional Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection together with the Social Welfare Department, Ghana Education Service, and NCCE took advantage of the GACA celebration to sensitize the public through a radio engagement.

School pupils of Baptist Redemption School within the Cape Coast Metropolis were also trained and educated on the need to be protected and some violence perpetrated against them.