Parents Cautioned Not To Trade Their Wards’ School Hours For Farming

The Stool father for the Hwakpo in the Ada traditional area, Numo Gideon Carlos Ackwerh has cautioned parents in the community to avoid trading their wards lessons hours on the farm.

His call comes at the back of complains from Head Mistress and staff of the Hwakpo D/A Basic School regarding interferences from some parents who persistently request the assistance of their wards on the farm during school hours.

At a Maiden Speech and Prize Giving Day organized by the Head Mistress and Staff of the school in collaboration with opinion leaders to rally parents to take keen interest in their wards’ education, the Stool father said it is time community members are made aware that they are all stakeholders in improving the standards of education in the community.

The Speech and Prize Giving Day he said, has become necessary to bring both parents and students in the community together to appreciate the responsibility on every member of the community in developing the community through education.

“Even though this is a farming community, parents must appreciate that education is the only vehicle to send their wards far. Some of us have come this far due to education,” he noted.

Touching on the infrastructure of the school, the Stool Father, an accountant by profession, was not happy about the attitude of some youth in the community who have been stealing the facilities of the school.

He noted that the computer lab of the school has been burgled by thieves and they made away with all computers donated to the school.

“I personally fixed a burglarproof but the thief limb through the roof and break into the room. We are now fixing a ceiling to ensure the lab is protected then we would look for another computer for the school.”

Headmistress of the school, Etornam Amedeka in an interview added that the infrastructure needs of the school are enormous as currently the Teachers’ Common Room has been turned into a K.G due to lack of infrastructure living teachers of the school to sit under trees after lesions. “When it rains, you will teachers perching on the corridors,” she laments.

She therefore appealed to government and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

According to her, in spite of the challenges facing the school, teachers are committed to helping the pupils achieve academic success.

She is happy that teenage pregnancy among the school girls have reduced significantly due to some interventions and partnership with some NGOs which are constantly engaging with the girls.

On his part, the Assemblyman for Hwakpo-Addokope, Isaac Gbenatey pledged commitment to lobby to ensure that the needed educational infrastructure is provided to the school and other schools in his area.

Some pupils and individuals who have exemplify themselves in the affairs of the school were given awards to serve as an example for others to follow.