Parents express varied views over teachers strike

The nationwide industrial action by teacher unions has received varied reactions among parents and residents in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

While some of the parents described the strike as ‘illegal and unacceptable’, others were of the view the industrial action remained the surest way the teachers could press on the government to address their concerns.

Three teacher unions, comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, have since Monday November 7, laid down their tools.

They are insisting the government revokes the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Sunyani, some of the parents implored the striking teachers to rescind their decision and return to the classrooms in the interest of the ‘innocent’ school children.

But, others noted “there is no smoke without fire and the government must also be proactive and tackle the concerns of the teacher unions”.

Madam Elizabeth Ameyaa, a trader, pleaded with the government to improve the condition of service of teachers to commensurate with the current economic situation.

Alhaji Moro, a parent, described the strike as discouraging, impeding the education of school children, and called for fruitful engagement between the teacher unions and the government to enable the teachers to return to the classroom.

“These innocent children are our future leaders who would grow to occupy responsible positions in the country, and it is, therefore, imperative for the teacher unions to call off the strike immediately”, Christopher Osei, a bicycle repairer said.